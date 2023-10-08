FOR the super rich not content with the latest designer purses, clothes and cars, there’s a new product they can add to their vast collections – homes.

In the latest trend to hit the property market in Spain, a slew of developments designed by some of the world’s biggest fashion labels are popping up across Marbella.

Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Elie Saab are just some of the big names fronting luxury apartments and villas in the exclusive Costa del Sol resort.

Icon Karl Lagerfeld started the trend when he helped design five villas in the exclusive Sierra Blanca area before his death in 2019.

Dolce & Gabbana homes

D&G homes Marbella

The former head of Chanel and Fendi put his stamp on the amazing homes, three of which have already sold for an estimated €15 million.

The latest brand to jump on the bandwagon is Dolce&Gabbana, one of Italy’s biggest fashion exports.

The Design Hills Dolce&Gabbana Marbella is spread across a hillside just inland from the ultra-pricey Golden Mile.

Ranging from €3 million to €20 million, buyers can decide the level of D&G’s influence on their interiors – with the option of having its iconic ‘Maiolica’ design on the kitchen floor, wall and even ceiling, for example.

Lamborghini villa

Lamborghini villas

In conjunction with developers Sierra Blanca Estates, all of the homes – there are 92 in total – will offer jaw-dropping views of the Med and large terraces complete with private pools.

Residents will also have a home automation system connecting them with concierge and hospitality staff 24/7.

There will also be access to a private club featuring a cinema, bar, wine, and cigar cellar.

It comes as the neighbouring Fendi Casa development, dubbed EPIC, is also set to be completed soon.

Apartments there are starting at more than €4 million and are also being developed by Sierra Blanca.

As too are the final two villas designed by the late German fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

Karl Lagerfeld villas

Elsewhere in Marbella, Lebanese fashion house Elie Saab is selling five villas through Savills, each with a starting price of around €8.3million.

But it’s not just ‘Marbs’ that is seeing an influx of luxury names being attached to developments.

Nearby in Benahavis, in the so-called ‘Golden Triangle’ of property that also includes Estepona, Lamborghini has got in on the act.

The charming mountain town is seeing 53 ‘Lamborghini’ villas going up on the Tierra Viva estate.

Elie Saab villas

Elie Saab villa

The homes, linked to the aspiration Italian sports car brand, are selling from €3.2.million.

Finally, just a hop and skip up the coast towards Sotogrande, you will find yet another global fashion brand getting in on the act.

Within the grounds of the five-star Finca Cortesin hotel, in Casares, developers Dar Global have launched Marea by Missoni, a series of apartments starting from around €885,000.

The incredible upscale hotel, where numerous celebrities stay, including Gareth Bale and Guns & Roses, has just held the prestigious Solheim Cup of women’s golf.