MERYL Streep has confirmed she will be in Oviedo’s Teatro Campoamor to pick up a top award.

The Hollywood legend has won the prestigious 2023 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts.

Meryl Streep will pick up prestigious award in Spain

The 74-year-old star already has three Oscars, as well as three Emmys, two Baftas and a best actress victory at the Cannes Film Festival.

It has been announced she will pick up the prize in person at the October 20 event.

A 19 member Asturias jury announced Streep as this year’s winner, after considering 44 candidates from 20 countries.

Previous winners include composers Ennio Morricone, John Williams and Martin Scorsese.