MERYL Streep has confirmed she will be in Oviedo’s Teatro Campoamor to pick up a top award.

The Hollywood legend has won the prestigious 2023 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts.

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep wins prestigious Princess of Asturias arts award in Spain
Meryl Streep will pick up prestigious award in Spain

The 74-year-old star already has three Oscars, as well as three Emmys, two Baftas and a best actress victory at the Cannes Film Festival.

It has been announced she will pick up the prize in person at the October 20 event.

A 19 member Asturias jury announced Streep as this year’s winner, after considering 44 candidates from 20 countries.

Previous winners include composers Ennio Morricone, John Williams and Martin Scorsese.

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.