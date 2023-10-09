SPAIN’S Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has confirmed on Monday that there are ‘two Spaniards who have been affected’ by Hamas’ weekend attack on Israel.

He declined to elaborate ‘for security reasons’.

Diplomatic sources said he used the wording because it is unknown if the citizens have been kidnapped, are dead, wounded, or simply unable to be located.

“We are in contact with their families, trying to clarify and be able to help as much as possible,” added Albares in an interview with TVE.

He did not want to specify if the two affected Spaniards are injured: “It is information that we are dealing with the families,” he added

The Minister also warned that the conflict could spread further the Middle East.

“We have great concern that the conflict could spread regionally,” he told Onda Cero Radio.

“We are seeing a scale of violence literally never seen before,” he added as he roundly condemned the Hamas attack on Israel.

“Without any doubt we are talking about terrorism. We have strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing on civilians and holding people. They are undoubtedly acts of terrorism.”

The minister said he hoped that all Spaniards who want to leave the area can do so throughout the day and added that Spanish embassy staff are present at Tel Aviv airport to try to relocate people who have suffered flight cancellations.