A TOWERING Hell’s Angel member was ejected from a repatriation flight from Ibiza to Germany on Monday after a ‘violent episode’.

The 37-year-old man, who is also a boxer, had been detained at an island restaurant in September on a European Arrest Warrant.

Details of Monday’s incident are scant except that the two-metre tall man was involved in a violent altercation on the plane.

The German was accompanied by police officers from his country who had trouble restraining him.

The plane’s captain ordered his removal after a ‘series of incidents’, but further information has not been supplied.

Details of the air carrier that threw him off the plane have not been revealed or when a second attempt will be made to get him back to Germany.

He was taken back to the Ibiza Penitentiary Centre which has been his temporary home since early September.

German authorities want him on drugs trafficking charges, after hiding out on Ibiza for a year.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

