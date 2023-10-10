SPAIN’S Air Europa said on Tuesday that it had suffered a cyberattack on its online payment system that exposed some of its customers’ credit card details.

It has told clients to contact their banks in the details have been used illegally and recommended cancelling their cards.

The airline emailed customers whose credit card details were affected and notified the relevant financial institutions, it said in a statement.

Card information included numbers, expiration dates, and CVVs.

The airline did not specify the number of customers affected, nor did it estimate the financial impact of the cyberattack.

The company said no other information has been exposed and that services had been restored to normal.

“There is no evidence that the breach was ultimately used to commit fraud,” the airline said.

Air Europa added that protocols were immediately enforced to block the security breach and prevent the leakage of any new data.

It said in no case have cybercriminals accessed other Air Europa databases or extracted personal information from customers’.

The airline apologised to all affected customers and has promised to answer any queries from people who need advice.

“Our goal is to prevent similar situations occurring in the future, as well as to minimise any inconvenience that has been caused,” concluded Air Europa.