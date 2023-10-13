A CORDOBA junior football player has gone missing after failing to catch his train home.

The family of Álvaro Prieto, 18, are appealing for help after the teenager missed his train from Sevilla on Thursday morning.

The Cordoba FC youth player was last seen near Santa Justa Station at 9am yesterday.

The teenager is 5.9” (1.8 metres) tall, has light brown hair and was wearing a khaki shirt with beige trousers.

SOS Desaparecidos have launched a campaign to locate the 18-year-old

His family spent Thursday, October 12, desperately searching for Álvaro in the streets of Sevilla.

According to ABC sources, the boy went directly to the train station after attending a party on Wednesday night.

After discovering he had missed his train, reports say he crossed the tracks and tried to jump onto the cars but was caught by security.

It is believed there could be security footage of the incident but so far there are no further reports of his whereabouts.

SOS Desaparecidos, has started an official campaign to find Alvaro and his family have set up a phone line for any tips or sightings. Please call 608435399 if you have any information.