A FISHERMAN made a horrifying discovery when he came across the body of an elderly woman floating in the Barbate river in the early hours of today (Friday).

Authorities were alerted to a ‘clothed body’ adrift in the water near the Old Fishermen’s Market building.

The unsettling find triggered an immediate response from the authorities.

Local police, firefighters, and paramedics attended to the distress call and worked together to retrieve the deceased woman from the river waters.

The focus now is on identifying the victim and determining the circumstances surrounding her death, which at the moment remains a mystery.

