4 bedroom Villa for sale in Ubeda with pool - € 465,000

Villa Ubeda, Alicante 4 beds 4 baths € 465,000

Newly built villa distributed over two splendid floors. With a total of four spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms, this residence redefines excellence in the home. What makes this villa truly exceptional is its splendid private pool. Imagine immersing yourself in its crystalline waters, surrounded by a lush garden, while the sun caresses your skin and the world fades into a haven of tranquility. This independent villa is located near the picturesque town of Pinoso, just 40 minutes from the city of Alicante and its airport, in addition to being just 3 kilometers from the center of the charming… See full property details