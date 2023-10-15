A MAJOR search is on in Spain to locate Alvaro Prieto, an 18-year-old football player at Cordoba’s youth team.

Prieto was last seen on Thursday at the Santa Justa train station in Seville but has not been heard from since.

On Friday, the central government’s delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernandez, provided more information about the case.

The youngster was at the train station that morning so that he could head back to Cordoba after having spent the night in a nightclub with a friend, Fernandez reported, according to Spanish daily 20 Minutos.

He then reportedly had a ‘problem with his ticket or his mobile phone’, the delegate continued, meaning that he could not catch the 7.20am AVE high speed train.

Security staff at the station then found him trying to access another train without the correct ticket, prompting them to reprimand him.

Missing person Alvaro Prieto, an 18-year-old football player for the Cordoba youth team. sosdesaparecidos.es

Prieto was then seen on security camera footage leaving the train station. There has been no trace of him since.

Fernandez also explained that an investigation by the National Police was underway and that ‘no theory is being ruled out’ about the disappearance.

The coach at Cordoba’s first team, Ivan Ania, expressed ‘all of our support to the family of Alvaro Prieto’ in the wake of the disappearance, 20 minutos reported, adding that everyone at the club was ‘hoping that this is nothing more than a fright and that he can return home soon’.

