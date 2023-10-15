A NEWBORN baby boy with its umbilical cord still attached was found on Saturday morning in the city of Malaga. The abandoned infant was discovered by a passer-by who quickly covered him up to keep him warm.

According to Spanish daily El Español, the child was taken to a children’s hospital by the emergency service, and was reported to be in good health with no risk to his life.

The person who made the discovery called the emergency services and reported that the baby was on the ground and crying.

Sources from the emergency services told news agency EFE that when a medical team gave the baby food, he ‘accepted it immediately and enthusiastically’.

