A VEGAN drug trafficker and a cocaine kingpin are among the four most wanted Brits currently hiding in Spain, it has emerged.

Asim Naveed and Jack Mayle are both being hunted by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), which believes they are hiding among the expat community on the Costa del Sol.

Naveed is accused of helping run a €9 million cocaine empire in Cardiff, with his gang suspected of selling at least 46kg of the white powder throughout the Welsh capital.

He is of Asian descent and is between 25 and 30 years old, and sports a surgical scar on his left wrist.

WANTED: Vegan ‘drug trafficker’ Jack Mayle

WANTED: Asim Naveed

According to the NCA, he left the UK in July 2020 on the Eurostar and made his way down to Malaga.

He was one of thousands of criminals to be rumbled when investigators cracked the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

Meanwhile Mayle, who is also wanted for drug trafficking, is said to be living in Marbella.

Surrey County Police say he was supplying drugs such as MDMA, methylphenidate and diazepam.

According to the authorities, he was the leader of a drug trafficking ring in Surrey and south London known as Flavour Quest.

He is accused of selling drugs through the dark web.

Police say he is 5ft9” tall, a vegan with a gym body and multiple tattoos – the most recognisable being a diamond underneath his left eye.

He also has ‘Croydon’ tattooed on his left forearm and the words ‘money never sleeps’ on his left hand.

WANTED: John James Jones

WANTED: Calvin Parris

Anyone who sees Mayle is advised to not approach or make contact as he is known to carry weapons.

The other two British fugitives who are also in Spain are John James Jones and Calvin Parris. The first is accused of seriously stabbing two people in Lancashire and authorities believe he fled to Ibiza via Madrid.

Parris, meanwhile, is wanted for drug trafficking in Cardiff and is also located in Spain, however it is not known where.