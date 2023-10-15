THE CIVIL GUARD has arrested a British national in Javea who is wanted by the authorities back home on suspicion of drug trafficking, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The suspect has been linked to the importation of large quantities of narcotics into the United Kingdom, based on investigations into encrypted messaging systems that he was allegedly using for his criminal activities.

According to a statement from the Civil Guard, the Spanish authorities were investigating the man in partnership with their British counterparts.

The British suspect during his arrest by the Civil Guard.

The National Crime Agency in the UK passed information to Spain about his possible whereabouts, allowing the Civil Guard to locate him in Alicante province.

After weeks of ‘intense and discrete’ operations, according to the Civil Guard, the authorities were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

