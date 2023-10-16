CONDITIONS at three Alicante province nursing homes have been slammed amidst calls for the Valencian government to carry out urgent inspections.

One home has been criticised for its hygiene standards after rats were spotted and cockroaches were found crawling on the faces of residents.

The criticism comes from ReCoVa which represents families and users of Valencian Community residential homes.

The facilities under fire are the Domus VI Aljub and Altabix centres in Elche and Savia Villamartin on the Orihuela Costa.

ReCoVa claimed that a ‘lack of staff and care, poor food and human rights violations’ was noted at the homes.

They want Valencian authorities to inspect and sanction the ‘chaos’ of the residences.

ReCoVa says that Savia Villamartin has had rat and cockroach infestations in some areas, due to a ‘lack of hygiene’ with residents being bitten and waking up with cockroaches on their faces.

RAT IN SAVIA VILLAMARTIN BIN (ReCoVa image)

Another claim is that people are not being the right medication or appropriate food to eat, with over half of its workers on leave with the remainder unable to cope’.

The Staff shortages mean that residents are not getting minimum care standards, according to ReCoVa.

“We cannot tolerate that residents do not have basic hygiene: changing nappies, cutting nails, shaving, hygiene and feeding,” said a ReCoVa statement.

At the Domus VI Aljub centre in Elche, there have been complaints over inadequate staffing and air conditioning failures over the summer.

In regard to Altabix, ReCoVa says a new operating contract has not been advertised for over a year, with the staff-resident ratio well below legal levels.

There has been no comment from the Valencian government or from the three centres cited by ReCoVa.

