THE body of a missing teenager was found trapped between two carriages of a moving train in Sevilla this morning.

The corpse belongs to missing 18-year-old footballer Alvaro Prieto, who vanished after missing his train from Santa Justa station to Cordoba last Thursday.

The clothes in the clip matched those that Alvaro was said to be wearing on the day he disappeared.

Alvaro Prieto, 18, donning his Cordoba FC kit

Alvaro, an engineering student and youth player at Cordoba FC, missed his 7:35am train last Thursday.

He had been partying with friends at the Theater nightclub, some 3.5km from the Santa Justa station.

He tried to take an AVE train to Cordoba at 8:55am, but was reportedly removed by security for not having or not being able to display a ticket.

He seen leaving the Sevilla station at around 9am on the east gate surveillance camera.