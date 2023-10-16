2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Amadores with pool garage - € 255,000

Apartment Amadores, Gran Canaria 2 beds 1 baths € 255,000

Vincenzo Caridi from GRAN CANARIA PROPERTIES, in cooperation with anther Real Estate Agency, is delighted to present a remarkable apartment situated on the first floor of the cozy SANFE complex, a lovely complex with pool and only 15 UNITS and just 70 euros/month as community fees The apartment itself exudes an irresistible charm, boasting an abundance of natural light that permeates every corner Thoughtfully adorned with tasteful decorations and showcasing impeccable refurbishment, it stands as a testament to refined aesthetics. Featuring two elegantly appointed bedrooms and a modern… See full property details