PLANS FOR a new up-market camping and mobile home site in l’Alfas del Pi aimed at digital nomads is seeking official approval to move forward.

The eco-friendly park would be built just a few metres from Albir beach and will accommodate up to 64 people.

Covering an area of 21,777 m2, developer AG Valores wants to use empty land close to the Albir Playa hotel on a plot slightly bigger than the nearby golf driving range.

The project called ‘Slow Life Albir’ would cost €892,000 with AG Volores vying for a Declaration of Community Interest(DIC) licence lasting for 30 years.

AG Volores suggests it would be an ideal space for ‘freelancers, entrepreneurs, digital nomads and anyone looking for a balance between work, leisure, holidays, sustainability, well-being and lifestyle’.

The DIC would come with a commitment to restore the land to what it currently looks like at the end of the three-decade approval period.

The area would be split into two, offering a ‘slow experience’, with activities like self-care and well-being featuring yoga, meditation, workshops, a gym, and various therapies.

Then there’s ‘slow rest’, which revolves around accommodation, with ‘bioclimatic’ cabins which are ‘integrated into nature’.

There would be 32 homes featuring sustainable systems and the use of renewable energy.

The site will also have space for an orchard with organic farming, a swimming pool and a barbecue area.

The company says it would try to reduce the carbon footprint by planting native trees and would link the spite to recreational activities and active tourism promoted by l’Alfas del Pi council.

