TWO German men have been arrested in Mallorca for the alleged rape of a fellow countrywoman in a hotel room.

Identified as Stefan B and Monir M, both 27, the pair had recently met the victim, who was on holiday with her mother, during a night out.

The young woman had met one of the accused for a drink last week before heading to his hotel room at the three-star JS Paradise Sport, located on Calle San Bartolome Street in the town of s’Arenal.

While the night time encounter was reportedly consensual, the following morning of the two suspects is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim while the other watched on.

The victim reported the incident to the local police in Llucmajor, who took her statement and investigated the matter.

Officers then proceeded to the hotel and arrested the two suspects on charges of sexual assault

Both men denied rape and claimed that all interactions had been consensual.

They appeared before a Palme judge accompanied by a German interpreter for questioning and were ultimately released later in the afternoon.

One of the accused was required to post bail. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

