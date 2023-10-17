A BRITISH motorcyclist died in a head-on collision with another car- also driven by a British national- in the San Miguel de Salinas area of southern Alicante province.

The accident happened on Monday at around 2.30pm on the CV-95 in the section between the Torremendo and Los Montesinos-Entre Naranjos roundabouts.

ACCIDENT SCENE (San Miguel Policia Local image)

The 62-year-old man went onto the opposite lane of the highway on a bend and hit an oncoming vehicle driven by a British man who was unharmed.

The Policia Local and Guardia Civil went to the scene with SAMU paramedics unable to save the motorcyclist’s life.

There have been safety improvements on the CV-95 in recent years with the creation of new roundabouts at the Torremendo and Los Montesinos junctions.

Nevertheless calls have continued for the busy two-lane highway to be upgraded to a dual carriageway between San Miguel and Orihuela, which was first announced in 2007 but subsequently scrapped.

In 2021, the previous Valencian government suggested that the stretch where Monday’s accident happened would be upgraded to create dual lanes for 14 kilometres of the CV-95 from Bigastro to San Miguel.

New ‘safe’ overtaking zones, a cycle-pedestrian lane, and more roundabouts were also promised- which in the case of the latter is certainly true.

READ MORE: