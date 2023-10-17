SPANISH police have arrested two people in Malaga as part of an operation to arrest members of a neo nazi group with UK roots.

The Policia Nacional (National Police) were deployed in Malaga during the early hours of this morning, October 17, to capture members of a neo nazi criminal organisation.

It has now been revealed that two people have been arrested in Malaga, alongside 14 others throughout the country.

The effort was part of a national operation also taking place in Madrid, Catalonia, Lugo and Toledo.

An investigation has been launched throughout Spain Photo: Mossos d’Esquadra/X

The operation was carried out at 6am this morning in a joint effort by the Policia Nacional and Catalonia’s Mossos d’Esquadra (Police squad).

The operation is concentrated in Catalonia with 11 arrests and six municipalities affected.

14 properties were also raided and found with marihuana, large amounts of cash and fire arms.

Forces were pursuing members of Combat 18, a neo nazi criminal group associated with national socialism and white supremacy.

The group began in England in 1992 and spread across Europe, eventually becoming banned in Germany.

Combat 18 takes its name from the first and eighth letter of the alphabet, which correspond to the initials AH, for Adolf Hitler.

Since its creation the group has called members to exercise violence against immigrants, ethnic minorities, the political left and the LGBT community.

Their logo is a skull and crossbones inspired by the third division of the SS.

READ MORE: