FEARS were sparked in Madrid on Tuesday amid reports of an explosion on the city’s underground metro.

But it quickly transpired that the blast at La Elipa station was in fact caused by faulty e-scooter.

Images shared today show how the carriage in which the battery of the device exploded was completely destroyed.

The inside of the train car appears compeltely burnt out, while almost all of its windows are smashed.

Luckily there were no reported injuries.

In the wake of the incident, the city council is now looking at a ban on e-scooters on public transport.

It would join the likes of Catalunya, which brought in similar restricitons in February after an e-scooter exploded on a train and injured three people.

“The causes of this explosion are being analyzed and both the Regional Transport Consortium and Metro de Madrid are evaluating whether or not it is appropriate to prohibit their entry on public transport,” said regional government spokesman Miguel Angel Garcia.

The explosion of the scooter inside one of the Metro cars yesterday forced the service to be suspended for three hours in four stations on Line 2.