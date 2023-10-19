4 bedroom Villa for sale in Nerja with pool garage - € 690,000

Villa Nerja, Málaga 4 beds 4 baths € 690,000

For sale in the highly sought-after Fuente del Badén I residential area in Nerja. This fully detached villa offers a private pool and is thoughtfully designed all on one level, complemented by a separate guest accommodation and a garage. The main dwelling features an inviting open-plan layout, encompassing a cozy living area adorned with a fireplace, a dining space, and a fully equipped kitchen. The living area seamlessly extends to a generously sized covered terrace through a double patio door. The villa boasts three double bedrooms, each equipped with fitted wardrobes, and three bathrooms,… See full property details