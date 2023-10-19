RESIDENTS of the Rock beware: severe southwesterly winds are expected to buffet the peninsula this evening.

Wind speeds should reach around 60km/h, with isolated gusts forecast to exceed 100km/h – severe gale territory especially in exposed areas.

As the rain clears, the winds will shift to the west and gradually calm down overnight.

Getting around is going to be a challenge and Gibraltarians have been warned to watch out.

The conditions will become treacherous with flying debris posing a real risk and potential property damage.

MeteoGib has predicted with a ‘high confidence’ (over 70% chance) of the storm hitting at 18:00 and going on until 23:00.

