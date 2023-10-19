RESIDENTS of the Rock beware: severe southwesterly winds are expected to buffet the peninsula this evening.
Wind speeds should reach around 60km/h, with isolated gusts forecast to exceed 100km/h – severe gale territory especially in exposed areas.
As the rain clears, the winds will shift to the west and gradually calm down overnight.
Getting around is going to be a challenge and Gibraltarians have been warned to watch out.
The conditions will become treacherous with flying debris posing a real risk and potential property damage.
MeteoGib has predicted with a ‘high confidence’ (over 70% chance) of the storm hitting at 18:00 and going on until 23:00.
READ MORE:
- Storm Aline will bring ‘strong winds’ of up to 90kmh and ‘heavy rainfall’ across Spain’s Andalucia TODAY
- Gibraltar zones divided into constituencies for ministers of new GSLP/Liberal government to oversee
- Easyjet flight from Spain to London is grounded after passenger defecates on the toilet floor