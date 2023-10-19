STRONG winds and rain have brought chaotic scenes in Spain today as Storm Aline makes its way across the country.

Videos shared from Madrid show the stairs leading down to Metro stations gushing with rainwater, while uprooted trees lay on top of cars.

Many trains on the capital city’s underground system have been suspended after tracks and the carriages themselves began filling with water.

Meanwhile, roads across the central region are seen in other clips totally submerged in muddy water.

@metro_madrid @ComunidadMadrid @SocialDrive_es ahora mismo en el centro de Madrid (Cibeles). Boca de metro Banco de España L2 pic.twitter.com/K9ZqMy6hdi — Liliangel™? (@Petete_13) October 19, 2023

The City Council of Madrid was forced to issue a red-level warning – the most severe – earlier this afternoon, before closing all of its parks as a safety precaution.

While Madrid and Galicia are among the worst-affected areas so far, the heavens have also opened on other regions, including Andalucia.

Videos shared from Huelva show how some roads have been turned into rapids following the heavy rain.

Meanwhile Gibraltar residents were warned of potential flash flooding earlier on Thursday, while strong winds of up to 90km/hr forced flights to be diverted to Malaga.