SPANISH police are on high alert for over 300 ‘lone wolf’ terror suspects amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

According to El Mundo, Spain is home to hundreds of ‘potentially dangerous’ Islamists who may ‘obey orders’ if ‘enlightened’ to join Jihad.

Spanish police are on high alert for terror suspects. Photo: © David Canales/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

The most worrying are the top 100 suspects who are in the process of radicalisation and have visited conflict areas.

Last month, the Spanish Interior Ministry confirmed they have carried out over 150 counter terrorism operations and arrested 250 people since the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in 2017.

The Interior Ministry also confirmed they have carried out 20 operations abroad, resulting in 60 arrests.

On Wednesday, October 11, Khaled Meshaal, a former Hamas chief, declared a ‘Day of Jihad’ on Friday October 13, prompting security concerns across the world.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the current Hamas Diaspora lead said: “”[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday (October 13)”

He called on residents of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt to support Palestine.

Many governments have escalated their security efforts in response.

