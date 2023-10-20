STORM Aline arrived in full force across Spain overnight.

Spaniards have woken up to flooded streets and uprooted trees following a night of heavy rainfall and storms.

At least four regions remained on red alert this morning after the storm tore through the country.

Video footage shared online showed cars and bins floating down streets in the likes of Andalucia, Madrid and Galicia.

In the capital, several Metro lines have been closed and streets evacuated.

Meanwhile in Andalucia, almost 2000 emergency calls were made as a result of the storm as trees, fences and other debris blocked roads and startled residents.

Fuerte lluvia con hasta 165mm por hora cayeron en Gibraltar causando grandes inundaciones pic.twitter.com/d9ELQ4YDd0 — Info Tuitero ? ? (@TuiteroSismico) October 19, 2023

¿El @Ayto_Sevilla es el único que no sabía que iba a llover? ¿No es posible realizar un saneamiento de las alcantarillas para prevenir inundaciones como está de la Avda. Miraflores? pic.twitter.com/1q2AoFdi1o — MirWeltanschauung (@Mirmarlasbal) October 19, 2023

La tormenta Aline arriba a Madrid…

Bon dia Catalunya

?????????????

Bon dia Catalanes i Catalans de bé ?

Bon dia mòmius ? pic.twitter.com/xuO7dtz9SN — Tutankabró (@Tutankabro1) October 19, 2023

#España #Galicia La borrasca 'Aline' pone a la costa bajo alerta roja y deja más de 400 incidencias https://t.co/KOdmmLtsMz pic.twitter.com/Bh7WfhOSrz — Juan Antonio Tirado (@jatirado_oc) October 19, 2023

