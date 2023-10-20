STORM Aline arrived in full force across Spain overnight. 

Spaniards have woken up to flooded streets and uprooted trees following a night of heavy rainfall and storms. 

At least four regions remained on red alert this morning after the storm tore through the country. 

Video footage shared online showed cars and bins floating down streets in the likes of Andalucia, Madrid and Galicia.

In the capital, several Metro lines have been closed and streets evacuated. 

Meanwhile in Andalucia, almost 2000 emergency calls were made as a result of the storm as trees, fences and other debris blocked roads and startled residents.

@espabilao08

? sonido original – ? ????? ?

READ MORE:

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.