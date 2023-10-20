STORM Aline arrived in full force across Spain overnight.
Spaniards have woken up to flooded streets and uprooted trees following a night of heavy rainfall and storms.
At least four regions remained on red alert this morning after the storm tore through the country.
Video footage shared online showed cars and bins floating down streets in the likes of Andalucia, Madrid and Galicia.
In the capital, several Metro lines have been closed and streets evacuated.
Meanwhile in Andalucia, almost 2000 emergency calls were made as a result of the storm as trees, fences and other debris blocked roads and startled residents.
READ MORE:
- WATCH: Shocking moment furious French winemakers wielding sledgehammers destroy crate-loads of cheap vino being imported from Spain
- RED ALERT: Chaos in Spain as Storm Aline floods metro stations, submerges roads and uproots trees with highest-level warning issued in Madrid
- WATCH: Bouncers give brutal beatdown to biker outside popular bar in Spain’s Mallorca: Gang ‘plotting revenge’