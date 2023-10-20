A MALAGA priest who allegedly filmed himself raping unconscious women has been imprisoned in a notorious Spanish prison alongside British killer Tony King.

Father Francisco, priest for Malaga and Velez, is under investigation for four sexual assaults and five breach of privacy offences.

The alleged rapist will be held alongside notorious British murderer Tony King

The priest is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women, as well as capturing videos of the violent attacks.

It is believed his girlfriend discovered the hundreds of videos when Father Francisco was serving at a parish in Melilla.

The videos show semi-nude, unconscious women being subjected to vile sexual attacks.

Now, he has been moved from Alhaurín de la Torre Prison, Málaga, to a high security prison in Herrera de la Mancha, Ciudad Real, where Spain’s most notorious criminals are jailed.

Among them is British killer Tony King, who was sentenced to 62 years in prison in 2006 for the murder of two women and the attempted rape of another in Malaga province.

Dubbed the ‘Costa Killer’, the British expat brutally beat and stabbed two women to death Rocío Wanninkhof and Sonia Carabantes, on the Costa del Sol between 1999 and 2003.

He was arrested in 2003 and has been serving time in Spain’s high security prisons ever since.

Also held alongside the disgraced priest is Miguel Carcaño, who is serving 21 years for the murder of Marta del Castillo in Sevilla.

