TEENAGERS from Gibraltar are taking part in a UK-wide team competition to solve coding problems and encourage the next generation of scientists.

Five local teams made out of 16 students from Bayside, Westside and Prior Park are taking part in the first round of Cyber Centurion X.

The event aims to ‘excite, educate and motivate children towards careers in STEM subjects’ – Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and cybersecurity too.

It is designed for 12 to 18-year-olds in the UK and its overseas territories.

The Cyber Centurion challenge is designed to then create ‘a diverse talent pool to supply the UK’s workforce needs’, the government said in a statement.

It allows to students to gain practical learning about cyber in the real world, develop useful skills in the industry and give them interest in tech-related subjects.

The competition puts students on two Linux operating systems.

It asks them to configure and secure them as quickly as possible using skills they have learnt during weekly training sessions in Gibraltar.

They will take part in the first rounds of the competition online before the grand final in the UK.

Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy head Jared Cruz in March this year took a team of three girls called the BG Tec All Stars to the Cyber Centurion Grand Finals.

They went up against 14 other teams from across the UK.

It follows the success of local teacher Stewart Harrison to set up the local academy and guide students to win a number of the previous Cyber Centurion events.

Minister Nigel Feetham visited the group as they got ready for the event as he launches the government’s Digital Economic Council to fund local startups.

