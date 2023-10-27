THE United Kingdom is about to be plastered with adverts promoting Valencia and the Costa Blanca as the region launches a publicity blitz to lure back its biggest customer – Brits.

The Valencian government has set aside €600,000 to book advertising space in UK newspapers the Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, and The Sunday Times

Meanwhile, Londoners can expect to see ads showcasing the best of the region on taxis and tourist buses circulating around Buckingham Palace, London Bridge, the Parliament, and Piccadilly Circus.

Online, UK tour operators Opodo, Expedia, and Jet2 will also run the campaign nudging customers to book a trip to the Valencia Autonomous Region.

The UK represents the largest and most profitable international market for tourists coming to the Valencian Community, according to the Consellera for Innovation, Industry, Commerce, and Tourism.

In 2022, the Valencian Community welcomed more than 2.2 million tourists from the UK.

An enormous 88.7% of them chose the province of Alicante as their destination, with Benidorm attracting 52.6% of British tourists.

The Consellera estimate that the UK campaign will generate over 20 million impacts on readers and transport users by December 2023. It’s also expected to achieve 12 million online impressions.

The campaign is set to hit the UK imminently, just ahead of the prestigious World Travel Market in London which runs from November 6 to November 8. It is set to last six months until the end of May 2024.

