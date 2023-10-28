DAME Maggie Smith has sprinkled a little magic on Spanish design house Loewe.

The 88-year-old British actress – who famously played Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise – is starring in the luxury brand’s latest advertising campaign.

She looks spellbinding in the photos taken by German fashion photographer Juerguen Teller, and many of her fans are enchanted by the result.

Photo by Juergen Teller courtesy of Loewe

There has been a tremendous response on social media, with fellow Downton Abbey co-star Lily James saying ‘wow wow wow wow’, and Outlander actress Catriona Balfe sharing three love hearts.

It might have taken 70 years, but being the face of Loewe´s Spring-Summer collection is the perfect riposte to her mother, who famously once told her you will never be an actress with a face like that´when Maggie was still a teenager.

Photo by Juergen Teller courtesy of Loewe

In her long career Dame Maggie has won two Oscars – as Best Actress in The Prime of Miss Brodie and as Best Supporting Actress in California Suite.

She also has a Tony, five Baftas, three Golden Globes, and four Emmys.

Photo by Juergen Teller courtesy of Loewe

She was invested as a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth and in 2014 was admitted to the Order of the Companions of Honour.

It is not the first time Loewe has used a legendary octogenarian to be the face of a campaign.

Sir Anthony Hopkins, aged 84 at the time, was used for the autumn-winter 2022 collection and was also pictured by Teller.

Photo by Juergen Teller courtesy of Loewe

The Hannibal Lecter star swapped a leather mask for a long black coat, gold appliques and an eye-catching T-shirt printed with multicoloured donuts.