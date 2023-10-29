BELOVED expat Doreene Margaret Van Den Hout passed away on Saturday, October 15.

In a statement her family said: “The world has lost some of its sparkle.

“Doreene had so many beautiful friends. Vivacious, determined and glamorous – she was a truly inspirational woman.”

Doreene was ‘truly inspirational’

Doreene lived in Marbella for over twenty years and made many friends in the area.

A service will be held in her memory at Crewe Crematorium on Friday November 3 at 10am.

Mourners are invited to join family and friends to celebrate her life at Willington Hall, Tarporley, after the service.

The family has asked that anyone wishing to attend let them know in advance.

They said: “We can make sure there is an abundance of champagne flowing, to toast Doreene in true style.

Doreene

“If you are not able to join us at the service. Instead, please raise a glass or two of something nice on the day, in her memory.”

Doreene volunteered with the charity Cudeca for many years and the family ask that those wishing to send flowers instead make a donation to the charity.

The family may be contacted using: The.VanDenHouts@gmail.com