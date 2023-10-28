MARBELLA was rocked by a dramatic shooting in broad daylight on Saturday.

At least two people have been injured after multiple shots were fired in the upmarket resort of Guadalmina Alta.

British expats and locals had just begun sitting down for lunch when they heard guns being fired at around 12.15am, forcing dozens to run for cover in fear.

According to witnesses, three masked men were seen firing bullets. One man was shot in the leg but managed to make it to a Land Rover and flee the scene. His whereabouts are not known.

Another man was shot in the hand and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Policia Nacional are pictured on the scene of the Guadalmina shooting on Saturday (COPYRIGHT: Olive Press Spain)

A car is pictured riddled with bullets after being caught in the crossfire, while blood is seen splattered on the ground (COPYRIGHT: Olive Press Spain)

One car was pictured sprayed with bullets after being caught in the crossfire.

Smeared blood can be seen on the bonnet of the vehicle and on the ground all around.

One waitress told the Olive Press: “It was absolutely crazy, there was absolute panic, it was like something from a movie.

“I saw one guy earlier in the morning walking around the shops looking very nervous and chain smoking, it looked like he was searching for someone.

“The three guys were wearing masks and they shot the man in the leg, he was limping but managed to get into a Land Rover and drive away.”

Two of the gang members incredibly went to a nearby cafe for a coffee, where they were arrested by Policia Nacional less than half an hour later.

Two people are arrested after enjoying a coffee at a nearby cafe in the minutes after the shooting (COPYRIGHT: Olive Press Spain)

Policia Nacional closed off the entrance to Guadalmina on Saturday after the shooting (COPYRIGHT: Olive Press Spain)

A local said: “I think they thought they could hide among the locals and go undetected, who knows.”

Three other suspected gang members, who fled the scene in a car, were arrested while filling up their car at a petrol station in nearby Benahavis.

One other witness told the Olive Press: “My colleague was at the station and said she saw three guys in handcuffs on the floor.”

The nationalities of the shooters and victims are not yet known.

A Policia Nacional officer at the scene told the Olive Press: “We cannot confirm anything as the investigation is ongoing.”