2 bedroom Flat for sale in Soller with garage - € 415,000

Flat Sóller, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 415,000

Unique opportunity in Sóller, Mallorca! Spacious property on the ground floor with a garden of about 250 square meters. This charming property offers a quiet and relaxed lifestyle in one of the most beautiful locations in Mallorca, Sóller. With two large bedrooms and a bathroom, this house is ideal for those looking for comfort and space. Upon entering, you will be greeted by a bright and spacious living room, perfect for relaxing and enjoying unforgettable moments with friends and family. The adjoining kitchen is modern and functional, equipped with all the necessary appliances to satisfy… See full property details