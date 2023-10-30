2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 325,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 325,000

Discover this exquisite apartment nestled within an exclusive urbanization in Estepona. This charming property, situated on the first floor, boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a generously sized terrace offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar, and the African coastline. With the added convenience of a garage, residents can enjoy easy access and secure parking. The communal pool and lush garden provide a tranquil oasis within the complex, perfect for relaxation and leisure. Additionally, the 24-hour security at the entrance to the urbanization ensures peace…