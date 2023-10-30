A 19-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the chest in Fuengirola this Sunday, October 29.
The incident occurred at around 6:15am in the Boss de Fuengirola nightclub.
It is believed the attack took place after a fight broke out in the Calle Martinez venue.
According to witnesses, the victim was first accompanied to the nightclub toilets ‘bleeding profusely’.
She has now been moved to a Malaga hospital and remains in critical condition.
Policia Local have confirmed they are investigating and have arrested a 19-year-old boy, who is still in police custody.
According to police officers, the suspect was in possession of a knuckle duster and pen knife.
It is believed there was no prior connection between the young woman and the aggressor.
