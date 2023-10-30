An ELDERLY man has died after drowning at the Playa de Venus beach in Marbella.

The incident occurred this Sunday, October 30.

Police cordoned off a section of Playa de Venus on Sunday after a man drowned. Photo: Marbellasequeja/Instagram

Onlookers managed to get the man out of the water but were unable to save his life.

The beachgoers called emergency services, who confirmed the man had symptoms of drowning.

Policia Local attended the scene and requested the on-call judge, suggesting the man had died.

It is believed the accident took place at 12:45, when the Costa del Sol branch of the Andalucia Emergency Services were called.

