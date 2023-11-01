SEVEN of Spain’s poorest towns are found in Andalucia, new data has revealed.

The latest Household Income Distribution Atlas (Atlas de Distribución de Renta de los Hogares) has shown Andalucia is home to some of the country’s lowest annual incomes.

The Sevilla town of El Palmar de Troya was found to be the poorest area in the country, with an average income of €7,299.

It was closely followed by the Granada towns of Albuñol with an average income of €7,371 and Iznalloz with an average of €7,540.

Other Andalucian towns appeared in the list, published by the National Statistics Institute (Instituto Nacional de Estadística) this week, including Gualchos in Granada and Huesa in Jaén.

Based on data from 2021, a further two Sevilla towns also appeared in the list. Pruna, with an average annual income of €7,935 and Isla Mayor, with an average of €8,223.

A further nine Andalucian towns made the cut for the 25 poorest towns in Spain, alongside many in Extremadura.

In comparison, Madrid and Barcelona led the way for Spain’s richest areas.

Pozuelo de Alarcón in Madrid took the top spot, with an average annual income of €27,167.

It was followed by Matadepera in Barcelona with an average of €24,091.

No towns in Andalucia made the list of the top 25 towns.

The average income in the region is €10,895 and has been steadily increasing since 2015, when it was €8,655.

READ MORE: