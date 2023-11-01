POLICE in France have arrested two men who are suspected of shooting up a cafe in Spain’s Marbella back in May of this year. The detainees were wanted in the neighbouring country for other alleged crimes committed there.

The incident in Spain took place on May 17, when two masked gangsters opened fire on two other men in an establishment located in San Pedro Alcantara, according to a report in online daily Diario Sur.

No one was injured in the shooting, as the apparent target of the attack managed to flee and hide behind the bar in the cafe.

The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, which was later discovered on fire in nearby Benahavis.

Cooperation between Spain’s National Police and the French authorities contributed to the men being tracked down and detained.

The suspects are aged 20 and 30, and are both French nationals according to a statement released by the Spanish police.

They were wanted by the French authorities for their alleged involvement in an attempted murder case in Marseille. In that incident, one person was injured and had to be taken to hospital for medical treatment.

A search of a property and a vehicle by the French police after the arrests turned up a Kalashnikov machine gun, three hand grenades, a rifle, a pistol, ammunition, drugs and documentation, according to Diario Sur.

