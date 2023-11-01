3 bedroom Villa for sale in Lo Pagan with pool - € 369,000

Villa Lo Pagan, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 369,000

This beautiful modern villa, built in 2016, in perfect condition and ready to move into. A house spread over two floors, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large terraces. The ground floor has an open plan design, combining kitchen, dining room and living room in one large space. The windows in the living room lead to the terrace and private pool. The ground floor is completed by a bedroom and a family bathroom, a patio, a laundry room and a drying room. The remaining 2 bedrooms are located on the upper floor, with another spacious bathroom, large fitted wardrobes and one bedroom has a private… See full property details