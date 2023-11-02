NEW figures have shined a light on where the wealthiest people choose to make their home in Malaga province.

While it’s no secret the wealthy like to work, play and live in Marbella, the popular holiday destination is not at the top of the list this year – in fact it’s not even second.

According to statistics published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the richest families reside in Alhaurin de la Torre and Rincon de la Victoria.

In the former, the average net income per household was €35,562 in 2021, the latest year that figures are available, while in the latter it was €34,365.

Meanwhile in Marbella, which had topped the list in previous years, the average income was just below €30,000.

Alhaurin and Victoria are closer to Malaga city, which is growing as business and tech hub.

It means they are both attractive options for workers who tend to earn more in such industries compared to the average person.

The figures show, however, that Malaga is the seventh poorest province in Spain in terms of per capita income.

The average person in the province earns just €10,929.