DESPITE being the eighth largest group to visit the Balearic Islands, figures show Americans spend twice as much as Brits and Germans.

So far this year, American tourists have spent €520 million across Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera.

Mallorca continues to be a luxury tourism hotspot. Photo: Tom Podmore/Unsplash

Although the islands’ top visitors are Germans and Brits, the figures, estimated by Turespaña using data from the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE), show they spend significantly less than their American counterparts.

While 204,487 Americans visited the islands, over 3.2 million tourists visited from Germany, spending €3.63 billion euros.

In comparison, 2.7 million Brits holidayed on the islands, spending €3.1 billion euros.

The data shows spending by American tourists has increased by almost 70% since 2019.

In the past four years, American tourism has risen by 24%, with a 22% rise in the last year alone, going from 167.930 to 204,487.

It is believed luxury shopping including artisanal glass, jewellery and shoes could be behind the rise.

Gastronomy, including the purchase of fine wines, is also increasing spending.

However, the influx of American tourists is not unique to Mallorca.

The Third Turespaña Convention, held last week in San Sebastian, highlighted the increase in American tourism throughout Spain.

Highlighting the improving exchange rate between the dollar and the euro, the convention predicted American spending will beat previous records in 2024.

This winter, the Balearic Islands are also set to receive more American visitors, with IATA airlines reporting a 63% increase in reservations compared to last year.

