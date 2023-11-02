3 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Salobrena with pool - € 330,000

Beach Apartment Salobreña, Granada 3 beds 2 baths € 330,000

This charming flat on the beachside of Salobrena represents the essence of perfect coastal living. It has three beautiful bedrooms and two bathrooms and an independent kitchen. The heart of the property is its spacious and bright living room with balcony and sea views. This is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunsets. In addition to the two terraces, this property has a garage and a large storage room. The urbanisation in which it is located offers a quiet and relaxing atmosphere, with a communal swimming pool. This flat is an oasis by the sea.