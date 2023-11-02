ALMOST the entirety of Spain is under a weather alert today as Storm Ciaran wreaks havoc across the country.

The official state weather agency AEMET has issued a red alert in Madrid for strong winds until 6pm today.

At least nine parks in the capital, including the Retiro, have been closed after residents woke up to fallen trees and crushed cars.

?? Este es el mapa de avisos en vigor para hoy, 2 de noviembre, actualizado a las 10:00 horas.

? Peligro extremo en el Atlántico gallego y Cantábrico oriental por olas de 8 a 9 metros.

? Peligro importante por vientos muy fuertes en amplias zonas de la Península y Baleares. pic.twitter.com/y9vkVbGdTu — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 2, 2023

One father in Madrid told TeleMadrid that he and his daughter were seconds away from death when their car was crushed.

Luckily they managed to leave the vehicle moments before a huge tree fell on top of it.

Elsewhere Galicia, in the north, is also on red alert for strong winds and coastal conditions.

Gale force winds in the north have so far reached a terrifying 137km/hr.

Almost the enitre central region of the country is on orange alert, as are the Balearics.

Meanwhile, the Costa del Sol remains on a yellow warning for strong winds and rough seas.