THE Travellers’ Choice Awards has just revealed Spain’s top ten restaurants, as chosen by visitors.

In the latest edition of the awards, Tripadvisor recognises restaurants with consistently good reviews, landing them in the top 10% of the country’s listings.

1. Martín Berasategui, San Sebastian

Martín Berasategui is Spain’s most decorated chef. Photo: Martín Berasategui/Facebook

Also known as Lasate-Oria, this elegant restaurant has been awarded three Michelin stars for its mouth watering Basque cuisine. Owner Martín Berasategui, is the most decorated chef in Spain, with a total of 12 Michelin stars. Dining here has been described as a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity and you can expect to pay up to €300 for the pleasure. But it will be worth it, as the Basque venue was named ‘Best Restaurant in the World’ in 2015.

2. El Xato, Alicante

Established over a century ago, this La Nucía restaurant serves authentic Mediterranean dishes while pushing culinary innovation. In 2019, the restaurant gained its first Michelin star under chef Cristina Figuiera. They offer two menus, the ‘Temptations Menu’ (Menu Tentación) and the ‘Centenary Menu’ (Menú Centenario), each served with delicious seafood, rice dishes, cheeses and meats.

3. AlmaMater, Murcia

AlmaMater’s menu is inspired by Murcian delicacies. Photo: AlmaMater/Facebook

The passion project of Murcian chef, Juan Guillamón, this restaurant offers creative dishes in a modern setting. The restaurant is inspired by traditional Murcian flavour, with exotic touches inspired by the chef’s travels. The Murcian salad with smoked eel and fresh oregano stands out, alongside the rib and mint arepas, inspired by South American cuisine.

4. La Gaia by Óscar Molina, Ibiza

If raves and clubs aren’t your thing, take refuge at La Gaia for a party of the senses. Local ingredients shine through in the sophisticated menu prepared by three Michelin star chefs. Visitors praise the ‘extremely reasonable’ price of the four menus, which include angus beef and aubergine as well as scarlett shrimp and black rice.

5. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona

El Celler de Can Roca must be booked up to six months in advance. Photo: El Celler de Can Roca/Facebook

Run by three brothers in the picturesque city of Girona, this restaurant celebrates Catalan cuisine with flavoursome dishes. Each brother has their speciality, from expert wine pairings, to reinventing traditional dishes with modern techniques, to creating innovative culinary experiences. Previously named one of the best restaurants in the world by Tripadvisor in 2014, the restaurant’s extensive ‘Menu Festival’ includes some 30 dishes including three desserts. The Olive Press even reviewed this venue in 2021 to try out the lavish restaurant for ourselves.

6. KÜTRAL, Ronda

A favourite with locals and visitors, this venue expertly mixes international cuisines to create their dishes. Argentine chef Martín Abramzon, left his job as a private chef to the rich and famous to open this elevated steak house. Diners can choose from a range of cuts with prices from €30 to €80 euros and there’s even a children’s menu perfect for foodie families.

7. Restaurante Sidecar, Las Palmas

Catering for ‘daring’ palettes, this Gran Canaria restaurant offers modern twists on traditional Spanish cuisine. The restaurant, located in the Hotel Salobre golf resort, pairs each dish with a wine from its extensive list. Part of the esteemed Grupo Tambara, menu highlights include the octopus gyoza, oxtail cannelloni and Singapore lasagne.

8. Kamezí Deli & Bistro, Lanzarote

Kamezí Deli & Bistro is found in the beautiful Playa Blanca. Photo: Kamezí/Facebook

Looking out over the serene Playa Blanca, this deli and bistro pays homage to local ingredients with their sophisticated menu. The tasting menus offer ‘a culinary trip through the volcanic landscape’ of the island, with local salmon coupled with wasabi sorbet and squid paired with lime and chocolate.

9. Pilar Akaneya, Madrid

A Japanese restaurant in the heart of Spain, Pilar Akaneya only opened in 2020 but has shot to fame with its Kobe beef and barbeque tables. It was the first restaurant in the country to serve Japanese muskmelon and is the only restaurant outside Japan to serve Matsusaka Beef, the most sought-after wagyu beef in Japan.

10. Izakaya, Mallorca

This restaurant serves fresh Japanese cuisine. Photo: Izakaya/Facebook

Another Japanese restaurant to make the list, this restaurant combines cosy, modern decor with innovative dishes. The menu boasts fresh seafood, vegetable rolls and Japanese style croquettes, giving an Asian twist on Spanish classics. The service is second to none, with friendly waiters advising you on the best sake pairings.

