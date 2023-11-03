A SERVING police officer and two former officers have been arrested in Gibraltar ‘following investigations in relation to the McGrail Inquiry’, the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) said.

The serving officer, 34, is charged with Misconduct in Public Office, Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice and in connection with Unauthorised Access to Computer Material.

An RGP statement said he was arrested ‘as part of an ongoing police investigation’.

Two other former officers were arrested ‘as part of a separate investigation’, the RGP said.

One of them, aged 34, was arrested on four charges of Breach of the Official Secrets Act, Unauthorised Access to Computer Material, Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice and Breach of the Data Protection Act.

The second one, 36, was arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Official Secrets Act, Unauthorised Access to Computer Material, Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice and Breach of the Data Protection Act.

All three men are now on bail until the New Year, the police reported.

“Yesterday’s arrests are not linked to the McGrail Inquiry but have come to light following investigations in relation to the Inquiry,” an RGP spokesman said.

The official inquiry into the early retirement of the former Commissioner for Police Ian McGrail will now take place during four weeks of April 2024.

During that time, all the main characters will be called to testify including Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

McGrail’s lawyer Adam Wagner has accused the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo of being behind the former police chief’s early retirement.

ALSO READ: