GETTING brunch on the weekend is nothing new, with the trend having exploded on the culinary scene in recent years.

Marbella is no exception, with eateries around the resort offering their own deals to entice diners.

Enter Nomad, whose ambitious bottomless brunch each Sunday promises to take you on a ‘culinary journey without ever leaving your seat.’

While it comes with a price tag of €90 per person, you’re guaranteed to get more than your money’s worth with a stomach-filling five courses – and an impressive selection of wine, bubbly and expertly-crafted cocktails.

Nomad is nestled in leafy Aloha, in Nueva Andalucia, and it’s clear no expense was spared on the modern interiors, designed by Studio Hick.

Nomad, in Marbella (COPYRIGHT: Olive Press)

Meanwhile, comfortable and spacious outdoor seating centred around a charming 250-year-old olive tree sets an idyllic rural scene with views to match.

On top of that the friendly staff went out of their way to cater to my vegan colleague Izzy, ensuring she had an animal-free alternative to every dish I was served – and, unlike other restaurants, they were actually tasty and well thought-out, and not merely an afterthought.

We sample one of the five cocktails available, all created by an expert mixologist from Italy.

For me, a Wabi Sabi Shiroi, consisting of Roku Gin, mango pulp, fresh basil, wasabi and Yuzu lychee juice.

For Izzy, a Lazy Afternoon Mule, comprising tequila Patron Reposado, Passoa liqueur, lemon and mango juice and elderflower tonic.

Up next is a spicy and fresh sea bass and yellowtail ceviche. It is packed with flavour, with the citrus-based tiger milk effortlessly carrying the fish, chilli, red onion and sweet potato.

While a DJ inside provides a chilled house beat, a subtle violinist on the terrace adds to the atmosphere.

Completing the ‘raw bar’ part of the menu is a salmon tataki with sesame seeds and ponzu, and two types of sushi roll – diver scallops uramaki with jalapeño dressing, and tuna and salmon maki with avocado and spicy mayo.

And all of this before we even get to the appetisers – but first it’s time for another cocktail.

This time, a mimosa colada (coconut syrup, pineapple juice and champagne) and a ‘Kintsugi mule’ (mezcal, Sake, mango pulp, Pimiento Dram, yuzu, Angostura and ginger beer).

We wash them down with spicy edamame beans and sweet corn ribs – i.e. corn on the cobs in the shape of ribs – which were surprisingly delicious (thanks to Nomad’s ‘magic dust’ seasoning, which remains a mystery but has hints of paprika).

Other dishes include chilli baby squid served with sesame tartar sauce, beef fillet and foie gras gyozas and crunchy truffle arancini with aged parmesan and pickled cucumber.

As you might have guessed, it is not wise to eat breakfast before this brunch.

For the main, a ‘surf and turf’ offering New Zealand lamb chop, sliced creekstone Kansas rib-eye steak, a large tiger prawn and marinated Tel Aviv sea bass.

For Izzy, a roasted cauliflower with a pistachio garnish, served with a creamy lime sauce, truffle-infused fries and marinated broccoli stems.

Rounding off the meal is a small plate (thank god) of tasty desserts, including fresh fruit skewers (pineapple, watermelon and strawberries), macaroons, cheesecake and a soft cookie.

It’s now time to be wheeled home but I can’t complain – as I know I won’t have to worry about dinner!

