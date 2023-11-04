1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benidorm with pool garage - € 215,000

Apartment Benidorm, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 215,000

Apartment in levante beach with pool in benidorm Modern apartment with an area of 63 m2, located in the prestigious residential building Gemelos 26 of Levante, Benidorm. This one bedroom has all the necessary features needed to have a great vacation property or even a full time residence. The living room includes a dining table area and extends to a splendid glazed terrace. The kitchen is fully equipped with electrical appliances and has an independent gallery. The bedroom has a built-in wardrobe; the apartment’s bathroom is a full size bathroom with a bathtub. The offer includes also… See full property details