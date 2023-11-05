THE temperature in Malaga province has remained above 20C today.

Despite being well into November, the mercury is forecast to reach up to 24C in Velez-Malaga and up to 21C along the Costa del Sol.

It comes as other areas of the country continue to battle stormy conditions.

The northern coast of Spain remains on yellow and orange alerts for strong winds and rain.

Meanwhile the Balearic Islands are all on yellow alert for rough coastal conditions.

While there are gusts across Malaga province, the skies are forecast to remain mostly clear.

Minimum temperatures are not expected to drop below 16C at night and will remain at round 22C throughout the day.