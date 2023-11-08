Bungalow

La Regia, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 146,000

2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in La Regia with pool - € 146,000

Cozy bungalow on one floor with solarium, located in La Regia, Cabo Roig. The house has 62 m2 built, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, bright living room-dining room, fully equipped American kitchen. A/C in each room. Sold furnished. Northeast orientation. It has a solarium and 3 storage rooms. It also has a 51m2 garden with space to park your car.. Located on the street of the community, in a quiet area with a good neighborhood. Residential offers the community pool. 10 minutes walk to the commercial area and 15 minutes from Cabo Roig beach…. See full property details

