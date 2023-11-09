A SPANISH politician has been shot in broad daylight.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, received a bullet to the head at just before 2pm on Thursday.

He has been rushed to hospital following the incident on 40 Nuñez de Balboa street in Salamanca, an upmarket neighbourhood in Madrid.

According to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, he was still conscious while enroute to the hospital.

?Vidal-Quadras was president of the Partido Popular’s Catalonia branch from 1991 until 1996.

He was also one of the founders of the far-right political party Vox.

The Policia Nacional are heading up the investigation but the motive of the shooting remains unknown.

Emergency services report that they have managed to stabilise Vidal-Quadras, who remains at hospital.

Meanwhile, the scene of the shooting has been cordoned off by police.

?The shooting came just hours after the politician tweeted his opinion on the agreement between the PSOE and the Junts party, which paved the way for caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez to enjoy another term.

He wrote: “The infamous pact between Sánchez and Puigdemont has already been agreed upon, which crushes the rule of law in Spain and ends the separation of powers. Our Nation will thus cease to be a liberal democracy and become a totalitarian tyranny. We Spaniards will not allow it.”