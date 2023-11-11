2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Amarilla Golf with pool - € 230,000

Apartment Amarilla Golf, Tenerife 2 beds 1 baths € 230,000

A great opportunity to acquire a 2 bedroom apartment boasting sea and mountain views from the North and South facing terraces. This top floor property is situated on a well-maintained development, featuring fully refurbished heated pool with pool hoist, manicured gardens, CCTV and a traditional appearance with whitewashed walls and terracotta rooftops. The apartment is spacious and well configured, with the two bedrooms and bathroom at the rear of the property and the living areas at the front. Both bedrooms offer built in wardrobe, air conditioning and lead to the terrace that gazes up to… See full property details